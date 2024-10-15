RANKED: Who makes the Irish League's most valuable team of players aged 23 or under?

By Johnny Morton
Published 15th Oct 2024, 16:56 BST
The Irish League has produced many players that have earned significant transfers over recent years, but who could be next?

Here we have compiled the ‘Most Valuable Team’ of Premiership players aged 23 or under based on Transfermarkt’s transfer values in a 4-4-2 formation.

Aged 23, David Odumosu has been one of Cliftonville's standout performers so far this season with the Reds goalkeeper making 39 saves in 10 matches. He has kept three league clean sheets and also starred in their Co Antrim Shield victory over Ards earlier this term, saving two penalties in the shootout and scoring one of his own.

1. Goalkeeper: David Odumosu (Cliftonville)

Odumosu is joined by 20-year-old teammate Shea Kearney, who has undoubtedly been one of the league's standout stars since breaking into the Reds side last October and has earned a maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-up.

2. Right-Back: Shea Kearney (Cliftonville)

Carrick's Ben Buchanan-Rolleston (22) made 24 Premiership appearances last season and has started in nine of their 11 matches so far in this campaign, including Saturday's 2-1 triumph over Coleraine

3. Centre-Back: Ben Buchanan-Rolleston (Carrick Rangers)

Odhran Casey has been out of action since picking up a serious injury during Cliftonville's Irish Cup final triumph over Linfield, but at 22 is one of the league's brightest talents. He made 33 appearances last season and scored three important goals for Jim Magilton's side.

4. Centre-Back: Odhran Casey (Cliftonville)

