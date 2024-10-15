RANKED: Who makes the Irish League's most valuable team of players aged 23 or under?

Here we have compiled the ‘Most Valuable Team’ of Premiership players aged 23 or under based on Transfermarkt’s transfer values in a 4-4-2 formation.
1. Goalkeeper: David Odumosu (Cliftonville)
Aged 23, David Odumosu has been one of Cliftonville's standout performers so far this season with the Reds goalkeeper making 39 saves in 10 matches. He has kept three league clean sheets and also starred in their Co Antrim Shield victory over Ards earlier this term, saving two penalties in the shootout and scoring one of his own. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
2. Right-Back: Shea Kearney (Cliftonville)
Odumosu is joined by 20-year-old teammate Shea Kearney, who has undoubtedly been one of the league's standout stars since breaking into the Reds side last October and has earned a maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-up. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
3. Centre-Back: Ben Buchanan-Rolleston (Carrick Rangers)
Carrick's Ben Buchanan-Rolleston (22) made 24 Premiership appearances last season and has started in nine of their 11 matches so far in this campaign, including Saturday's 2-1 triumph over Coleraine Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
4. Centre-Back: Odhran Casey (Cliftonville)
Odhran Casey has been out of action since picking up a serious injury during Cliftonville's Irish Cup final triumph over Linfield, but at 22 is one of the league's brightest talents. He made 33 appearances last season and scored three important goals for Jim Magilton's side. Photo: Andrew McCarroll
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.