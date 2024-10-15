RANKED: Who makes the Irish League's most valuable team of players aged 23 or under?

1 . Goalkeeper: David Odumosu (Cliftonville)

Aged 23, David Odumosu has been one of Cliftonville's standout performers so far this season with the Reds goalkeeper making 39 saves in 10 matches. He has kept three league clean sheets and also starred in their Co Antrim Shield victory over Ards earlier this term, saving two penalties in the shootout and scoring one of his own. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye