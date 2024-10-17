RANKED: Who makes the Premiership's Team of the Season so far? Six different clubs represented

By Johnny Morton
Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:23 BST
Most Premiership clubs are now one full round of fixtures through the current Irish League season, but who have been the top performers?

Using Sofascore’s player ratings, we can determine who they rank as the top-flight’s ‘Team of the Season so far’ in a 3-5-2 formation.

NOTE: This data is for the Premiership only and to be featured on the list, players must meet the criteria of making at least eight Premiership appearances.

Daniel Gyollai has been a revelation since arriving at Glentoran this summer. The former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper has made 38 saves in 12 matches so far this season - only Loughgall's Nathan Gartside (46) and Cliftonville's David Odumosu (39) have made more, while Gyollai has a joint-high five clean sheets alongside Linfield's Chris Johns. Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Baris Altintop arrived at Portadown on a loan deal from Larne this summer and has made a big impact for Niall Currie's side. Only Dungannon Swifts defender Cahal McGinty (53) has made more clearances than Altintop (50) and his average match rating of 7.3 puts him just behind Glentoran duo Danny Amos and Patrick McClean, who we'll talk about more shortly, in the overall defender category. Photo: David Maginnis

It's already clear to see how much Glenavon fans love Barney McKeown, who joined from Newry City this summer. He has made 42 clearances - only three players have registered more - and also contributed at the other end of the pitch too, scoring twice. He has been the catalyst for improved performances and results for the Lurgan Blues. Photo: Alan Weir

Rated as the league's best centre-back this season and fourth best player overall, McClean is often the starting point for Glentoran attacks, making 502 passes so far this term. His total of 39 clearances puts him sixth in the Premiership while he's also in the top 10 for interceptions (62). Photo: David Maginnis

