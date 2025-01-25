Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Kee is backing Tiarnan O'Connor to make an impact in the Premiership after joining reigning champions Larne and also believes he has the ability to play at an even higher level in the future.

O'Connor attracted interest from a number of top-flight clubs, including the likes of Coleraine and Glentoran, after scoring 18 goals in 24 Championship appearances for H&W Welders before opting to sign for the Inver Reds alongside team-mate Josh Kee.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed tremendous personal success at the Blanchflower Stadium across the past two seasons with his league goal tally standing at 31 in 57 outings.

Kee previously worked with O'Connor at Maiden City before bringing him to the Championship club and has played an important role in his development over the years.

Tiarnan O'Connor has made the move to full-time football with Larne after impressing for H&W Welders. (Photo by INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter)

Possessing an impressive range of both physical and technical attributes, Kee feels O’Connor’s game is not only suited to achieving success in the Irish League, but also further afield.

"I know it's easy for me to say because I've known him a long time and have such a good understanding of him, but I do think he does (have ability to go across the water),” said Kee. “I've worked with a lot of players in the past who have went onto bigger things in getting moves to Scotland and England and played on the international stage too...I think Tiarnan is in that category.

"I really do think Tiarnan can develop because he's not only a good player but he's a good kid...there's no reason why he can't kick on even further with the ability he has.

"Tiarnan is a good goalscorer and he scores special goals. His numbers are great and not only does he score goals but he makes them as well with his movement.

"You look at a lot of strikers who are doing well at the moment and yes they are goalscorers, but they also move well which Tiarnan has.

"His rise over the last 14 months has been really fast but it doesn't surprise me because we've always known he had the talent and more importantly it's letting him know how good he can be because he's a very modest young man."

While midfielder Josh Kee will return to Welders for the rest of this season to aid their Premiership promotion push, O’Connor makes an immediate move to Inver Park and could mark his club debut against Ballymena United on Saturday.

It came as no surprise to boss Kee that a host of clubs were chasing O’Connor’s signature with the forward taking his game to another level this season.

"Tiarnan's profile...everybody is looking for a six foot two striker and he brings qualities that most other strikers his size don't,” he added. “He has good movement, very strong, powerful and he's great off both feet - you wouldn't know which foot he prefers.

"He has had to work on other aspects of his game which we've done this year like duelling with centre-backs and his link-up play.

"That was coming on great but I can understand why Larne want to take him now, particularly with the volume of games they have.