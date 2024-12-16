'Real student of the game' Andy Mitchell joins Derry City coaching team after Larne exit
Mitchell worked under Lynch at Larne and the 32-year-old told the Derry City website during his official announcement of his respect for the work done by his former boss.
“Tiernan signed me as a player and then brought me into his backroom team at Larne and I have really enjoyed working alongside him and Seamus (Lynch),” said Mitchell, who recently left his role as Larne’s youth technical director. “They are relentless in everything they do; no stone is left unturned and they will get the best out of this football club - no doubt about it.
“I’m really excited by the challenge at Derry City and I can’t wait to get going.”
Lynch, who moved to Derry City last month after guiding Larne to back-to-back Premiership titles and historic UEFA Conference League progress, described Mitchell as “a real student of the game”.
“He’s a very talented coach and a real student of the game who is always looking to improve and develop both himself and the players he works with,” said Lynch on the club website. “Andy is very demanding and sets high standards that he expects players to adhere to.
“He had no hesitation in accepting the role at Derry City and I have no doubt he will relish this challenge.”
Mitchell’s playing career included time on the books at Rangers and Manchester City as a youth player – plus Crusaders, Linfield, Larne and Carrick Rangers across his senior Irish League run.
In confirming his Larne exit over the weekend, Larne CEO Niall Curneen said Mitchell “worked tirelessly to establish a number of structures below first-team level which will enable us to continue to grow” and that “we want to thank Andy Mitchell for his time and hard work at the club”.
