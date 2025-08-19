Glentoran’s perfect start to the Premiership season of banking full points and back-to-back clean sheets is only a starting point for Jordan Stewart.

The 30-year-old is loving life back on the Oval books and heads into tonight’s home date with Glenavon promising “more to come” despite successive 1-0 wins to kick off the league campaign.

A standing ovation in the weekend win over Bangor celebrated Stewart’s quickfire impact on the Glens’ performance levels.

However, ambitious Stewart is looking for long-term gains.

Glentoran’s Jordan Stewart saluting the supporters. (Photo by JonathanPorter/INPHO/PressEye)

“We’ve made a really positive start with two wins, two clean sheets and six points...but we all know there’s more to come,” said Stewart. “Personally, I know I can improve on aspects of my first two performances and, as a team, we’re still not playing at the level we’re capable of.

“Against Bangor we dominated the game but weren’t clinical enough and that’s something we need to improve collectively.

"The most important thing at this stage is results and we’ve managed to put two good wins on the board.

"With the quality we have in this squad, the expectation is always to push on and keep improving.”

Having impressed across the early stages of his career in Glentoran colours before securing a switch to England and Swindon Town in 2015, Stewart is embracing the fans’ support.

“Walking off to a standing ovation was a really proud moment for me,” he said. “To get that kind of reception on my first home game back is something I’ll never forget.

"I know I need to keep working hard and I’m determined to let my football do the talking to repay that faith.

“It’s been brilliant to be back...the set-up here is top-class and everything is geared towards helping the players perform.

"Declan (Devine, manager) and his coaching staff are laser-focused in their preparation, the attention to detail is incredible and that gives us real confidence going into every game.

“It’s also a fantastic group of lads...the togetherness is there, but so is the intensity, with everyone pushing each other and working hard to hit the ground running this season and to maintain those standards week after week.

“We know this season will bring challenges and there will be ups and downs along the way, but consistency in both results and performances will be key if we want to achieve our goals.

“I came back to this club to win things and I’m determined to play my part in helping deliver success.

"That determination is matched by every single member of the dressing room and if we keep building step by step, we’ll give ourselves the best possible chance.”

The Glens meet a Glenavon side aiming to bounce back from successive defeats to kick off the campaign.

“Glenavon will come here determined to get a result and get their season up-and-running,” said Stewart. “Every game in this league is a battle and if you’re not at it from the first whistle you get punished.

"Paddy McLaughlin (Glenavon boss) will have them well-organised and set up to play football and they’re a good side with quality players, so we know we’ll need to be at our best.

“For us, it’s about building on our start, continuing to improve as a group and making sure we keep putting points on the board, starting with three more against Glenavon on Tuesday night.

“The support we had against Bangor on Saturday was incredible...to see such a big crowd at the BetMcLean Oval gave all of us a real lift and shows just how big this club really is.