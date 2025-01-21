Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Irish League player George Feeney has signed his first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17 year old – the son of former Northern Ireland international Warren – made the switch over the summer to Spurs from Glentoran.

Feeney has two goals in 12 appearances with Tottenham’s under 18s from midfield across the current campaign.

The teenager made history at 15 years old as Glentoran’s youngest-ever goalscorer during a cup win over Dollingstown.

George Feeney celebrating his record-breaking goal as a 15 year old for Glentoran in 2023 against Dollingstown. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

“We are delighted to announce that George Feeney has signed his first professional contract with the club,” confirmed Tottenham on the official club website. “The 17-year-old, who joined us last year from Glentoran, has been a regular starter in midfield for our under 18s this season.

"To date, he has made 12 appearances at that level, scoring twice.

"Prior to joining us, George made 10 senior appearances for Glentoran and became their youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted against Dollingstown in the League Cup, aged 15.

"On the international stage, George has represented both Wales and Northern Ireland at youth level.”

Before his move to England, Glentoran described Feeney as “an exceptionally talented centre-forward”.

“George is an exceptionally talented centre-forward and we are immensely proud he has made the move to Tottenham,” stated the club on the official website last July. “When George joined the Glentoran Academy at the age of 12 he was always one the most creative and skilful players amongst his peers.

"He quickly became noticed and successfully stepped up to the senior side because of his incredible skill on the ball and physical abilities.

“The family of Glentoran fans, players, staff and friends wish George all the best as he takes his next steps challenging for a place in the Premier League, the world’s greatest.