Daniel Kearns enjoyed an 18-month spell as a Cliftonville player. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Former Cliftonville midfielder Daniel Kearns believes the Solitude crowd can make a difference as the Reds face St Joseph's in tonight's massive second leg across the UEFA Conference League.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Gibraltar last week.

Ryan Curran's opener was cancelled out by Alvaro Rey's penalty after Cliftonville defender Jack Keaney was sent off for a foul inside the box after the break.

A penalty by Jonny Addis regained the Reds' advantage on the night but it was short-lived as Rey netted his second of the evening with six minutes remaining to make it all to play for in north Belfast this evening.

Kearns has less than favourable memories of St Joseph's as he was in the Larne side that lost to the Gibraltar side in July 2022.

With that in mind, Kearns knows Jim Magilton’s men will have to be at their best if they are to set-up a blockbuster tie with League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers in the next round.

"St Joseph’s back in 2022 were a decent side and I know they still are,” said Kearns in anticipation of the Solitude meeting. "We were disappointed at Larne to be knocked out by them after getting a draw in Gibraltar in the first leg when the heat was crazy.

"So, Cliftonville can ill-afford to take them lightly.

"It was important that they kept the tie alive after the first leg and the crowd at Solitude can make the difference.

"A game against Shamrock Rovers would be one to look forward to but I know they won’t be getting carried away.

"And they will just focus on St Joseph’s.

Kearns was also involved in big European nights during his time at Linfield and he remarked how they are always brilliant experiences for everyone involved.

"It is obviously an honour to play on the European stage,” the former Glenavon, Limerick and Sligo Rovers man continued. "You are going to places and countries that you’ve never been before.

"And probably had no intention of visiting.

"For example, I remember going to Azerbaijan with Linfield and it was an unbelievable experience.