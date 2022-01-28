Red-hot McDonagh thrills Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin

The winger has been in red-hot form for the Solitude side this term leading the way with assists with 18 in all competitions so far.

McDonagh though popped up with two vital goals in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at home to Linfield and McLaughlin is hoping the 25-year-old will have a few more telling contributions from now until the end of the season.

“He’s been assisting people all season long and his record at setting goals up for us has been very good but now in the last couple of weeks, he’s scoring goals himself,” McLaughlin told the club website ahead of tonight’s trip to Ballymena United.

Jamie McDonagh has been in sparkling form for Cliftonville

“His contribution to the game on Tuesday was excellent.

“His work-rate and his drive to go at people was fantastic.

“He’s got that ability to go by you on the inside or the outside and if you stand off him, he’s got the ability to pick people out and it’s nearly impossible to play against him when he’s in that kind of form so the challenge for him now is to maintain that.

“The fans love him, you can see the excitement in how he gets people on the edges of their seats and if he maintains that from now until the end of the season, we’ll have plenty more goals and assists from him.”

McLaughlin was disappointed his side didn’t take all three points against the Blues, but he was thrilled by their high-energy display, particularly after having played Glentoran and Larne as well in quick succession.

“Throughout the 90 minutes, I thought we were superb – the same as Friday and last Monday,” he said.

“The performance levels of the players at the minute is fantastic.