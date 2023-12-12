All Sections
Reece Glendinning free-kick scoops 'Goal of the Month' award for Carrick Rangers ace

Reece Glendinning’s thunderous free-kick against Coleraine has been selected as the Sports Direct Goal of the Month for November.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th Dec 2023, 04:00 GMT
Carrick Rangers' Reece Glendinning celebrates his November goal against Coleraine in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

The Carrick Rangers ace let fly with the set-piece from distance that sailed beyond Gareth Deane and into the top corner.

The fixture at the Coleraine Showgrounds would end in a 1-1 draw after David McDaid netted a late equaliser for the hosts.

That completes the monthly Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association awards line-up for November.

Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell was the Manager of the Month, with Larne’s Joe Thomson the Premiership Player of the Month and Institute defender Shaun Leppard picked as the Championship Player of the Month.

