Reece Glendinning free-kick scoops 'Goal of the Month' award for Carrick Rangers ace
The Carrick Rangers ace let fly with the set-piece from distance that sailed beyond Gareth Deane and into the top corner.
The fixture at the Coleraine Showgrounds would end in a 1-1 draw after David McDaid netted a late equaliser for the hosts.
That completes the monthly Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association awards line-up for November.
Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell was the Manager of the Month, with Larne’s Joe Thomson the Premiership Player of the Month and Institute defender Shaun Leppard picked as the Championship Player of the Month.