Carrick Rangers' Reece Glendinning. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

​Reece Glendinning has confirmed his commitment to Carrick Rangers’ future on and off the pitch with a fresh contract and fresh ambition.

The defender, who will turn 29 years old on Sunday, has celebrated a two-year deal with the Premiership club with renewed goals.​Injury issues restricted Glendinning’s recent contribution but, following ankle surgery in February, his focus has turned to pre-season.

“I am delighted to be staying at the club,” said Glendinning. “Unfortunately last season was difficult for me with my injury and then the surgery but, now that it’s behind me, I’m hoping to kick on in the next two years and I am really looking forward to it.”

Over 132 appearances – and with four goals scored – since signing for Carrick from Ballymena in September 2020, Glendinning has proven his value.

“It is good news to finally get Reece signed again,” said Carrick boss Stuart King. “He is a very important player for us and can play in a number of positions.

“He is nearly back to full fitness and I am delighted that he has extended his stay with us for a further two seasons.”

Also in recent Irish League contract news, Portadown – promoted back into the top flight as Championship winners – have confirmed a one-year deal for Ryan Mayse.