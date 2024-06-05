Reece Glendinning's 'kick on' ambition with Carrick thanks to contract lift after injury pain
The defender, who will turn 29 years old on Sunday, has celebrated a two-year deal with the Premiership club with renewed goals.Injury issues restricted Glendinning’s recent contribution but, following ankle surgery in February, his focus has turned to pre-season.
“I am delighted to be staying at the club,” said Glendinning. “Unfortunately last season was difficult for me with my injury and then the surgery but, now that it’s behind me, I’m hoping to kick on in the next two years and I am really looking forward to it.”
Over 132 appearances – and with four goals scored – since signing for Carrick from Ballymena in September 2020, Glendinning has proven his value.
“It is good news to finally get Reece signed again,” said Carrick boss Stuart King. “He is a very important player for us and can play in a number of positions.
“He is nearly back to full fitness and I am delighted that he has extended his stay with us for a further two seasons.”
Also in recent Irish League contract news, Portadown – promoted back into the top flight as Championship winners – have confirmed a one-year deal for Ryan Mayse.
Mayse found the net with 23 goals last season over 48 appearances for the Ports towards second-tier league glory and Mid-Ulster Senior Cup success.