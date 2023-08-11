Reigning Sports Direct Premiership champions Larne bounce back with 2-1 victory over Glentoran

Glynn – brought in as one of three changes from that shock 4-4 result – fired in their opener after 49 minutes before Ryan netted his second in as many games with a composed finish from a tight angle in what was a much-improved performance from the Inver Reds.

They were made to sweat late on though with Bobby Burns’ 81st-minute volley breathing new life into Glentoran’s chances, but the hosts ultimately couldn’t salvage a point.

The first big moment of the evening came in the 15th minute when Niall McGinn met Burns’ chipped ball, nutmegging Larne skipper Tomas Cosgrove as he drove into the box towards goal and collided with Shaun Want, but referee Ian McNabb rightfully waved away penalty appeals from the Glens players and fans.

Larne’s Michael Glynn scores during this evening’s game against Glentoran at The Oval in Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Larne could have gone ahead soon after when Dylan Sloan’s pinpoint corner met the head of a returning Cian Bolger only for the effort to whistle narrowly past Aaron McCarey’s post.

The game sparked into life once again in the 39th minute when Glentoran thought they’d scored through Aidan Wilson’s tap-in after Rohan Ferguson had pulled off a smart save from Jay Donnelly following Shay McCartan’s free-kick – but the linesman raised his flag for offside to cut celebrations short.

Larne responded almost immediately with their biggest chance of the half when Lee Bonis robbed Wilson of possession in the corner before laying off to Sloan who, after scoring his first top-flight goal earlier this week, was denied a second by the underside of the crossbar.

Eight minutes were added on following a lengthy delay due to a clash of heads between Glynn and Aaron Wightman – an incident which resulted in Glynn being booked and McCarey and Fuad Sule cautioned for their reactions – and an injury suffered to Wilson, who was replaced by Jonny Russell, making his third senior appearance, with James Singleton sliding into centre-back.

Donnelly had an opportunity to put the Glens ahead in the dying moments but fired his effort wide after being played in by Daire O’Connor.

Larne came out of the blocks with purpose and four minutes into the second half found themselves ahead as Glynn – heavily-bandaged around his head after the earlier collision – danced past Wightman and slammed a vicious shot beyond McCarey.

Glynn almost turned provider shortly after with a dangerous low cross into the box but Bonis couldn’t catch up with it at the back post.

While Larne had grown into the game and were showing great intent, the Glens had started sloppily with misplaced passes and brought on summer signing Cammy Palmer and Junior to liven up the attack.

It sparked a flurry of attempts for the hosts as Russell’s header was denied from a corner before Ferguson was forced into action seconds later, palming McCartan’s effort behind for another set-piece.

Their bright period was abruptly ended though as Ryan beat Wightman in a one-on-one challenge following Cosgrove’s lofted clearance from the corner before rounding McCarey and superbly squeezing in from a tight angle.

Burns produced a stunning volley with nine minutes left on the clock after good work from Junior and McCartan, but Tiernan Lynch’s side held on to secure their first victory of the season.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson (Russell, 46), Burns, McCartan, Donnelly, O’Connor (Palmer, 57), Singleton, Sule, Wightman (Jenkins, 88), McGinn (Junior, 57).

Subs (not used): Webber, Kelly, Walsh.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Bonis, Ives, Gordon, Bolger (Farquhar, 87), Millar, Glynn, Cosgrove, Sloan (Thomson, 68), Ryan (O’Neill, 97).