He covered 10 World Cups and 10 European Championships for the BBC during an illustrious 50-year career, commentating on over 2,000 matches.

Motson was awarded an OBE in the 2001 Birthday Honours List for services to sports broadcasting and also covered more than 200 England games.

Northern Ireland fans will remember his dulcet tones from their famous 1982 World Cup victory over Spain when he called Gerry Armstrong’s winning goal.

Football commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77

Here’s what he said at the time:

"Gerry Armstrong what a worker he is. Striding away with Hamilton to his right, Norman Whiteside the far side of the area. Still Billy Hamilton – he’s got past Tendillo. Arconada...Armstrong!”

“Northern Ireland have scored through Gerry Armstrong! A mistake by the goalkeeper and it’s the 100th goal of this World Cup tournament and it could be a priceless one for Northern Ireland. Watch Arconada – that’s not the best goalkeeper in Europe on that form and Armstrong drives it through him, through the defender’s legs and Northern Ireland have taken the lead!”

He was also at his brilliant best at full-time, saying:

"And he’s blown! Northern Ireland have done it! The proudest moment in Irish football history surely. They’ve won the group. Northern Ireland go into the second phase against all the odds. Their supporters celebrate and my word, rightly so!”