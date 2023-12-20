Reports: Crystal Palace, Wolves, Leeds United and Southampton interested in making move for Larne starlet
The 17-year-old striker joined the club’s scholarship programme in the summer of 2022 and has been in fine form for the Inver Reds’ U18 and U20 sides this campaign, scoring 20 goals.
He made his senior debut in last season’s Irish Cup fifth round victory over Crumlin United and according to Football Insider, a host of teams from across the water are now battling for his services.
A number of young Irish League players have made headline transfers in recent times with Terry Devlin (Portsmouth) and Sean Moore (West Ham United), who joined Callum Marshall, Patrick Kelly and Michael Forbes at the Hammers, moving last summer.
Hastings made three appearances for Northern Ireland’s U17 side earlier this summer, starting in European Championship qualifiers against Denmark and England while coming on as a late substitute against the Netherlands.
Football Insider have also reported that Larne teammate Dylan Sloan has attracted interest from the likes of Everton, Leicester City and Stoke City with the 19-year-old starring in the early stages of the defending Premiership champions campaign.
Sloan scored his first senior club goal in August’s 4-4 draw with Dungannon Swifts and also netted during a 4-0 win against Glenavon the following month.
In other potential transfer news, the same website claimed that former Glentoran academy goalkeeper Mason Munn is being tracked by Arsenal.
The 17-year-old Northern Ireland youth international, who started his career with Abbey Villa, is currently at Rangers having swapped The Oval for Ibrox in July 2022.