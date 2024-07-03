Michael Forbes after signing a new contract with West Ham United in January. PIC: West Ham United

Former Dungannon Swifts youngster Michael Forbes is reportedly on the verge of joining League One outfit Bristol Rovers on loan from West Ham United.

The 20-year-old moved to the Hammers from Dungannon in 2020 and has since gone on to captain both their U18 and U21 teams, leading the London-based club in Premier League 2 last season alongside taking a spot on the senior bench for the first time during a UEFA Conference League clash against FCSB.

Forbes also earned a maiden Northern Ireland cap after being drafted into Michael O’Neill’s squad for a Euro 2024 qualifier defeat to Finland in November.

He is part of a sizeable Irish League contingent at the London Stadium with Patrick Kelly, Callum Marshall and Sean Moore all impressing for West Ham’s youth sides.

Forbes signed a new contract in January which extended his stay with the club until 2026 and it now looks like the talented defender is set to gain valuable senior experience at the Memorial Stadium.

According to Football Insider, Forbes has agreed terms on a loan move to Rovers, who are managed by Matt Taylor and finished 15th in England’s third-tier last season.

After signing his new contract earlier this year, Forbes said: “I am over the moon, to be honest, and it is really nice to get this contract over the line.

"When I signed my first professional contract with West Ham, getting my next one was a huge goal of mine, so I am proud that my work in that time has been recognised and that I have done well enough to get this contract.

“It’s important that I kick on now because it’s been a really good season so far for the U21s and hopefully we can keep pushing on as a team.

“Personally, I’ve got to keep showing up and performing because there is so much more work to be done to make it to the level I want to reach.

“The message that the coaches make clear to you each day is that you have to be on it, maintain these levels, and keep working hard every day to keep this journey going.”

Sporting Director Mark Noble was also full of praise for Forbes, saying he had the attributes to kick on and reach the next level – something which a senior loan move could help propel.

“Michael is a great character and professional, one highly regarded by both teammates, staff, and coaches at the Academy, and we are all delighted to see his journey continue at West Ham United,” said Noble. “This new contract shows our faith and belief in Michael to continue the progress he has made during the past few years.

"He has gone from strength to strength in the role of U21s captain this season, helping his side to an impressive run to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last 16. He has also impressed for his country over the last 12 months, making his Under-21 and senior international debuts for Northern Ireland.

“Ultimately, it is now up to Michael – as it is with the other young professionals to have signed new contracts this season – to kick on and forge their path in football.