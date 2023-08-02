News you can trust since 1737
Reports: Larne on verge of signing defender from Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake

Major League Soccer insider Tom Bogert has reported that reigning Premiership champions Larne are on the verge of securing a loan deal for Real Salt Lake defender Jaziel Orozco.
By Johnny Morton
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read

The 19-year-old has made five MLS appearances during his young career after progressing through the Real Salt Lake academy and has spent the current season to date on loan at Mexican outfit Santos Laguna playing for their U23 team.

Orozco, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, has previously starred for Real Monarchs – an affiliate side of Real Salt Lake – in the USL Championship and MLS Next Pro.

He has been called up to the USA U20 national team and according to The Athletic’s MLS transfer expert Bogert could be set to arrive at Inver Park as Tiernan Lynch’s side aim to defend their top-flight crown.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch could be adding to his squad with the potential arrival of Jaziel OrozcoLarne manager Tiernan Lynch could be adding to his squad with the potential arrival of Jaziel Orozco
"Irish side Larne FC is finalising a deal to sign defender Jaziel Orozco on loan from Real Salt Lake, a source with knowledge of the deals tells The Athletic,” he reported on Wednesday. "Orozco, 19, is a product of RSL’s academy and has been on loan at Santos Laguna with their U23 side this year.

"RSL has had among the most productive transfer windows in MLS this summer. The club broke their transfer record to sign Colombia forward Chicho Arango, as well as rising Colombian midfielder Nelson Palacio.

"All told, RSL has spent upwards of $16million on transfer fees this calendar year, a stark contrast from their previous history since new ownership took over in 2022.”

Orozco could join Craig Farquhar, Ali Omar, Corey Smith, Isaac Westendorf, Aidan Dowling and Levi Ives as new arrivals with Larne opening their title defence against Dungannon Swifts on Monday evening.

