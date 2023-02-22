Reports: Linfield reportedly send representatives to watch on-loan Rangers star
According to Football Insider’s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke, reigning Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield sent representatives to watch Rangers winger Josh McPake last weekend.
The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish Championship table-toppers Queen’s Park and O’Rourke says the Blues had their eyes on McPake during Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to Raith.
McPake, who represented Scotland at youth level, has made 22 appearances in total during this Championship campaign, scoring three goals, but was only subbed on in the 61st minute at the weekend after starting the previous six league games.
This is the sixth loan spell of McPake’s young career having also spent time at Dundee, Greenock Morton, Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers.
The Football Insider article claims McPake is “one of the highest earners” at Ibrox within his age group and that “the Glasgow giants are willing to sell McPake on a permanent deal”.
National League outfits Gateshead and Yeovil Town were rumoured to be interested in a January move for the playmaker.
His sole senior Rangers appearance came as a substitute in a 6-0 Europa League qualifying win over St Joseph’s in 2019 and his contract at Ibrox is due to expire next summer.