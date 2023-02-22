The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish Championship table-toppers Queen’s Park and O’Rourke says the Blues had their eyes on McPake during Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to Raith.

McPake, who represented Scotland at youth level, has made 22 appearances in total during this Championship campaign, scoring three goals, but was only subbed on in the 61st minute at the weekend after starting the previous six league games.

This is the sixth loan spell of McPake’s young career having also spent time at Dundee, Greenock Morton, Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers.

Josh McPake in action for Queen's Park during a cinch Championship match against Dundee

The Football Insider article claims McPake is “one of the highest earners” at Ibrox within his age group and that “the Glasgow giants are willing to sell McPake on a permanent deal”.

National League outfits Gateshead and Yeovil Town were rumoured to be interested in a January move for the playmaker.

