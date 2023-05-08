Reports: New front runner emerges in race to sign Larne striker Lee Bonis
Larne striker Lee Bonis will certainly be a man in demand this summer after helping fire the Inver Park side to a first-ever Danske Bank Premiership crown and according to reports there is a new front runner in the race for his signature.
The Sun claim Sky Bet League One outfit Derby County are now favourites to acquire the 23-year-old, who is reportedly valued in the region of £300,000 – significantly more than the record-breaking £100,000 fee he joined Larne for from hometown club Portadown in January 2022.
Derby narrowly missed out on a spot in the play-offs, finishing seventh and only one point behind Peterborough United after losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day (Sunday), but that’s unlikely to deter them from chasing Bonis’ services.
The Rams are no strangers to doing deals with Northern Irish clubs, signing teenage midfielder Darren Robinson – who, like Bonis, is also a Portadown youth product – from Dungannon Swifts in 2021.
Bonis scored 15 goals for Tiernan Lynch’s side as they were crowned Premiership champions, helping them seal a place in Champions League qualifying for next season.
The former Seagoe man has been linked with a host of clubs, including Dundee United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool.