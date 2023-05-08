Reports: New front runner emerges in race to sign Larne striker Lee Bonis

The Sun claim Sky Bet League One outfit Derby County are now favourites to acquire the 23-year-old, who is reportedly valued in the region of £300,000 – significantly more than the record-breaking £100,000 fee he joined Larne for from hometown club Portadown in January 2022.

Derby narrowly missed out on a spot in the play-offs, finishing seventh and only one point behind Peterborough United after losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day (Sunday), but that’s unlikely to deter them from chasing Bonis’ services.

The Rams are no strangers to doing deals with Northern Irish clubs, signing teenage midfielder Darren Robinson – who, like Bonis, is also a Portadown youth product – from Dungannon Swifts in 2021.

Lee Bonis.

Bonis scored 15 goals for Tiernan Lynch’s side as they were crowned Premiership champions, helping them seal a place in Champions League qualifying for next season.