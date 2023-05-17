Pompey are managed by John Mousinho, who Northern Ireland international Whyte knows well having played alongside him following his move from Crusaders to Oxford United in the summer of 2018.

Our sister paper The News are reporting that the 27-year-old ‘would definitely be interested in moving to Fratton Park’.

Head of Sport, Mark McMahon, wrote: “While the Blues would have to see off competition from a host of other clubs for the Northern Ireland international’s signature, there would be a genuine desire from the player to be part of a Pompey side that will hopefully be competing for promotion under John Mousinho next term.

Gavin Whyte

"Whyte and Mousinho have remained friends following two seasons together in the Oxford United dressing room.

"No formal dialogue has taken place between the player and the Blues, with Whyte currently on holiday following the conclusion of the Bluebirds’ season.

"The Ulsterman is also in no rush to decide what the next chapter of his career looks like, with his young family’s happiness a priority in any decision still to be taken.

"There’s a belief, too, that he’s good enough to continue operating at Championship level – along with a hunger to prove that following a frustrating second half of the season at Cardiff.”