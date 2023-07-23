Reports: Northern Ireland's Bailey Peacock-Farrell set to turn down Championship offers in favour of Denmark switch

The Burnley shot-stopper played back-up for most of last season to Kosovo international Arijanet Muric as Vincent Kompany’s side strolled to the Championship title but has now slipped further down the pecking order after the Clarets confirmed James Trafford’s arrival from Manchester City on Friday in a deal that could reach £19million.

Lawrence Vigouroux also moved to Turf Moor on a free transfer from Leyton Orient earlier this summer.

Aarhus finished third in the Danish Superliga last season and will take on Club Brugge in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round next week.

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell during the Carabao Cup third round match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Peacock-Farrell had been linked with Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday as Owls boss Xisco Munoz admitted he was one of the goalkeepers he was tracking ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

"Maybe yes, maybe no,” Munoz told YorkshireLive on the potential of bringing in Peacock-Farrell. “He is one of the 'keepers that we have on our list and I think he could be important for us.

"But you know it isn't easy. I try and give three or four options for each position and he's one. He's a very good 'keeper and if he can come with us then he can come with us but we'll see what happens."

Peacock-Farrell, who has played 39 times for Northern Ireland since making his debut in 2018, spent the 2021/22 season on-loan with Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

Wednesday were promoted to the Championship last season via the play-offs and 18-year-old Northern Ireland youth international goalkeeper Pierce Charles – the younger brother of senior star Shea – has been given opportunities during pre-season.