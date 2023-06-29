Reports: St Mirren ready to end pursuit of Northern Ireland and Glentoran star Conor McMenamin

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout Irish League stars over the past couple of seasons, scoring 39 league goals in 72 league games for The Oval outfit, and that form means he has admirers from teams in Scotland, England and further afield.

It also resulted in McMenamin receiving an international call-up from Ian Baraclough, making his debut against Cyprus in June 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Record reported on Thursday morning that St Mirren have had several offers for McMenamin knocked back and ‘are now at their limit and are ready to turn to alternative targets’.

Conor McMenamin

Buddies manager Stephen Robinson, who is currently with his team in Belfast for pre-season fixtures against Glentoran and Linfield, is rumoured to be looking at veteran striker Stephen Fletcher and Maccabi Haifa’s Stav Nahmani.

St Mirren finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership last season and reached the Scottish Cup last-16 before losing 5-1 to eventual champions Celtic, but are in need of attacking reinforcements with Curtis Main expected to leave while Tony Watt’s loan spell has finished and Eamonn Brophy is set to join Ross County.

They scored 43 league goals in 38 matches last term – 13 fewer than any other team in the top-six (Aberdeen, 56) – so McMenamin’s creative spark would certainly be welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Trevor Carson is being linked with a move away from St Mirren with Dundee and Blackpool interested in his services.

The 35-year-old signed a contract extension with the Paisley club in March which meant he would remain their number one until 2025, but it now looks like he could be set to depart.