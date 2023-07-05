Reports: St Mirren set to sign Northern Ireland and Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin on two-year deal

Football Insider reported on Wednesday afternoon that after having three bids rejected for the 27-year-old, the Buddies are set to get their number one target.

McMenamin had been the subject of interest from multiple clubs across the water following his impressive Premiership form with the Glens and made his return in a pre-season friendly victory against Kilmarnock on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been granted an extended break by manager Warren Feeney due to his involvement in Northern Ireland’s two Euro 2024 qualifying defeats to Denmark and Kazakhstan last month.

Conor McMenamin

While in Belfast for recent friendlies against Glentoran and Linfield, St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson admitted his interest in bringing McMenamin to the Paisley outfit.

"We have had an offer for Conor turned down, that is as far as it has gone at this moment in time," he said at the time. "We are actively looking for other players as well.

"That happens in football, you make offers and they get turned down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking to bring two centre-forwards in. Conor was one that we were interested in but the offer has been turned down so we move on and look what else is out there."

It now appears the two clubs have made a key breakthrough in talks over the fee that will be required to take McMenamin from The Oval.

Feeney was adamant that their star player would remain in east Belfast unless their valuation was met by any potential suitors.

"It [any future bid] will keep being rejected until it is what the club want," he told BBC Sport NI following the friendly against St Mirren. "No disrespect, Conor is our player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to him last week and if it doesn't happen, the board have made a stance on it, they know what they want.

"I said to Conor that if it's not [what the club want] then 'you come back like a professional and get your head down'. Conor has got a big future in Northern Ireland, and he knows that.

"He can't come back and, you know, listening to what some people say, put in a transfer request. He's a professional, I know what Conor is like. I had a good chat with him, I gave him 10 days off.

"If it happens and the club is happy with it then it is down to them but if not I expect him to come back and work hard for Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a top, top player and you can see why clubs want him. I have given him the time off. He needs a break and he'll be back next week.