Reports: Wolves amongst clubs chasing Liverpool's Northern Ireland youth international star

Wolves are reportedly amongst a host of clubs around Europe chasing talented Liverpool teenager Kieran Morrison, who has starred for Northern Ireland’s youth teams.

The 18-year-old represented Northern Ireland at the Victory Shield before going on to play for the U17s and made three appearances at last summer’s U19 European Championships for Gareth McAuley’s side.

Morrison joined Liverpool’s academy at U14 level after previously spending time with Manchester United and was a consistent presence in Premier League Two last term, playing 19 times and racking up eight goal contributions in the process (three goals, five assists).

He signed a three-year professional contract with Liverpool in April 2024 and was included in a senior matchday squad for the Reds’ Champions League clash against Ajax earlier this year, but has yet to make his debut.

Kieran Morrison in action for Northern Ireland U19s last summer. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

His talent has attracted the attention of major clubs across the continent with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Premier League outfit Wolves are now ready to approach Liverpool for a potential deal to secure Morrison’s services.

"Understand Wolves have now approached Liverpool for 18 year old highly rated talent Kieran Morrison,” posted Romano to his 24.4million X followers. “Wolves have genuine interest, as he’s on their shortlist with more clubs around Europe also keen.”

Any potential senior minutes for Morrison would be further good news for Northern Ireland, who now have four players in the Premier League after Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard helped Sunderland seal promotion.