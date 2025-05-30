Reports: Wolves amongst clubs chasing Liverpool's Northern Ireland youth international star

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 30th May 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 11:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Wolves are reportedly amongst a host of clubs around Europe chasing talented Liverpool teenager Kieran Morrison, who has starred for Northern Ireland’s youth teams.

The 18-year-old represented Northern Ireland at the Victory Shield before going on to play for the U17s and made three appearances at last summer’s U19 European Championships for Gareth McAuley’s side.

Morrison joined Liverpool’s academy at U14 level after previously spending time with Manchester United and was a consistent presence in Premier League Two last term, playing 19 times and racking up eight goal contributions in the process (three goals, five assists).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He signed a three-year professional contract with Liverpool in April 2024 and was included in a senior matchday squad for the Reds’ Champions League clash against Ajax earlier this year, but has yet to make his debut.

Kieran Morrison in action for Northern Ireland U19s last summer. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)Kieran Morrison in action for Northern Ireland U19s last summer. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)
Kieran Morrison in action for Northern Ireland U19s last summer. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

His talent has attracted the attention of major clubs across the continent with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Premier League outfit Wolves are now ready to approach Liverpool for a potential deal to secure Morrison’s services.

"Understand Wolves have now approached Liverpool for 18 year old highly rated talent Kieran Morrison,” posted Romano to his 24.4million X followers. “Wolves have genuine interest, as he’s on their shortlist with more clubs around Europe also keen.”

Any potential senior minutes for Morrison would be further good news for Northern Ireland, who now have four players in the Premier League after Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard helped Sunderland seal promotion.

They’ll take on Conor Bradley and Justin Devenny in England’s top-flight next term with the pair also celebrating major success at Liverpool and Crystal Palace respectively last season.

Related topics:LiverpoolWolvesEuropePremier League Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice