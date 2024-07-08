RFS manager Viktors Morozs. PIC: Vrsliga YouTube

RFS manager Viktors Morozs insists he’s already clear on his starting team for Wednesday’s Champions League first round qualifier against Larne after they warmed up with a 7-0 weekend league victory.

Unlike their opponents who have only played three matches in pre-season heading into this first leg, Latvian outfit RFS are 22 games into their Vrsliga campaign and have opened up a seven-point gap, scoring 68 goals and conceding just 15 in the process.

Seven of those came in Friday’s comfortable triumph over relegation contenders Jelgava – a win which extended RFS’ unbeaten streak to 11 matches while they’ve lost just one of their last 20.

They’ve previous experience of playing against Irish League opposition, knocking Linfield out in the final round of UEFA Conference League qualifying in 2022 after a dramatic penalty shootout, and former Latvian international Morozs, who was in charge that night at Windsor Park, feels prepared for the opening test at LNK Sporta Parks.

"I knew that there would be a similar formation (between Jelgava and Larne), but the style of play is different,” he said in a press conference after Friday’s win. “Even though I haven't seen any of Larne's games, but talking to our analyst, I started to understand their style a little more and realized that the style of play is different.

"Even though the formation is similar, but somewhere in this game yes, we... I can't say that we practiced, but in some situations we might act or do in a similar situation, but I need to look at and analyse the opponents first to understand it definitively.

"I've already chosen (my starting team). If all goes well, then I've already figured out my starting line-up.”

Goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, who has spent time on the books of Barcelona and Sevilla alongside earning 51 international caps for Cameroon, made his first appearance in Friday’s win after joining as a free agent from French outfit Nimes last month.

Former Gent forward Darko Lemajic is RFS’ top scorer in the league, netting 10 times in 20 appearances while 20-year-old Ismael Diomande has contributed nine goals and three assists.