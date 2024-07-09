RFS manager Viktors Morozs highlights 'really dangerous' Larne stars that could cause issues in Champions League clash
Morozs will try to develop a game plan that helps the Latvian side keep Bonis and Ryan quiet throughout the first leg of their Champions League first round qualifier against the Inver Reds at LNK Sporta Parks on Wednesday evening.
Since arriving from Scotland in January 2023, Ryan has scored 31 Premiership goals in 46 matches, including 24 last season as he won the Golden Boot, while Bonis contributed 17 league goals in 2023/24 as Tiernan Lynch’s side successfully retained their Gibson Cup crown.
Both players were on target in Friday’s Charity Shield triumph over Cliftonville at Inver Park as they show early signs of form once again this term and will be facing a RFS defence which has conceded just 15 times in 22 games.
Former Latvian international Morozs has been doing his research ahead of the tie and has clearly identified an area of significant strength in Larne’s team.
"I can tell that they play in 5-3-2 or 3-5-2 with two strikers who score 90% of their goals in the league,” he said in his pre-match press conference, which was translated by the Latvian Football Podcast. “It means these players are really dangerous and have very good quality."
Morozs also isn’t expecting Lynch’s men to sit back in Riga, adding: "We are expecting that they will try to achieve a result which will be good for them ahead of the next match.
"They are a team who want to play attacking football and have quality attacking players. Even if the situation is that we've more of the ball, they will think about transitions and runs behind because they have really good strikers.
"This formation can also be good for them when they play defensively, but also in attacking areas they have many players who can be dangerous. They have great quality and we have to be ready for that.
"We don't think they'll be playing defensively and we will have all the ball - really we expect a very dangerous team. They scored a good quantity of goals, but their xG was something like 20 less, so it means they've great quality players who can score goals. We know this team wants to play in attack and will try to do that."
