RFS manager Viktors Morozs has had his say on Larne ahead of their Champions League meeting. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Many Irish League defences over the past 18 months have became well aware of the threat posed by Larne’s deadly strike duo of Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan – and it now appears RFS manager Viktors Morozs is also up to speed on their quality.

Morozs will try to develop a game plan that helps the Latvian side keep Bonis and Ryan quiet throughout the first leg of their Champions League first round qualifier against the Inver Reds at LNK Sporta Parks on Wednesday evening.

Since arriving from Scotland in January 2023, Ryan has scored 31 Premiership goals in 46 matches, including 24 last season as he won the Golden Boot, while Bonis contributed 17 league goals in 2023/24 as Tiernan Lynch’s side successfully retained their Gibson Cup crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players were on target in Friday’s Charity Shield triumph over Cliftonville at Inver Park as they show early signs of form once again this term and will be facing a RFS defence which has conceded just 15 times in 22 games.

Former Latvian international Morozs has been doing his research ahead of the tie and has clearly identified an area of significant strength in Larne’s team.

"I can tell that they play in 5-3-2 or 3-5-2 with two strikers who score 90% of their goals in the league,” he said in his pre-match press conference, which was translated by the Latvian Football Podcast. “It means these players are really dangerous and have very good quality."

Morozs also isn’t expecting Lynch’s men to sit back in Riga, adding: "We are expecting that they will try to achieve a result which will be good for them ahead of the next match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are a team who want to play attacking football and have quality attacking players. Even if the situation is that we've more of the ball, they will think about transitions and runs behind because they have really good strikers.

"This formation can also be good for them when they play defensively, but also in attacking areas they have many players who can be dangerous. They have great quality and we have to be ready for that.