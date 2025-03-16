Richie Wellens believes 'outstanding' Tottenham Hotspur talent 'deserves' maiden Northern Ireland senior call-up

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens believes “outstanding” Jamie Donley deserves his maiden senior Northern Ireland call-up after being included in Michael O’Neill’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden.

Donley, who was born in Antrim, has previously represented both Northern Ireland and England at youth international level, most recently starring for the latter’s U19s, but it now appears the talented attacker has pledged his future to the country of his birth.

The 20-year-old has impressed while on loan at League One outfit Orient from Tottenham Hotspur this season, scoring six times and providing a further five assists in 30 league appearances, while his spectacular effort helped put Wellens’ side ahead in their FA Cup meeting with Premier League giants Manchester City earlier this year.

He was named EFL Young Player of the Month for January and with many predicting that Donley is destined to thrive at the top-tier of English football, this can be considered quite a coup for O’Neill.

Jamie Donley has received his maiden senior Northern Ireland call-up having previously represented their U19s. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Donley was born to a Northern Irish father and English mother, spending the entirety of his football career in England after joining Tottenham’s academy in 2013 and nine years later signed a first professional contract.

He was called up by Gerard Lyttle to represent Northern Ireland’s U19s in 2021, scoring twice in as many matches against Faroe Islands at The Oval and Mourneview Park, and will now hope to earn a maiden senior cap in the coming days.

"I'm really pleased for him,” Wellens told the club’s media channel. “He deserves it, he has been outstanding.

"He's a difficult player to take out of the team because he's talented, gives you good weight of pass in the final third, gives you good options, but he has looked so leggy.

"Don is running between 12-12.5km per game and we watched his output against Northampton and it was nowhere near it, so we had to take the decision to take him out (of this weekend’s win over Blackpool).

“Hopefully he will benefit from that rest, benefit from the experience of playing alongside international players and we will see how he comes back."

Wellens has previously hailed Donley’s talent and also praised his Orient team-mate Ethan Galbraith, who has been included in Northern Ireland’s senior panel once again.

“Going forward Championship will be minimum for him,” he said on Donley. “Unless we’re in the Championship, there’s no way we get him back next year.

“The plan for Jamie was one of two things. He comes to us, develops, grows into a man and then goes back to Tottenham and maybe gets into their first team.

“If not, then he goes to the Championship, so there is a clear development plan for him going forward.

“Spurs have been great with us, loaned us one of their best young players and we think we’ve developed him really well over the last six months.