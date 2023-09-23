Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Crues suffered a 3-0 loss to Cliftonville at home at the start of the week and now close it by hosting Glenavon in front of the Seaview fans again aware of the need to bounce back.

The pain of a first league loss from seven Sports Direct Premiership tests was, of course, amplified by the derby status against Cliftonville.

But the aftermath this week has been about a collective regroup before Glenavon arrive in Belfast with interim boss Gary McAlister confirmed still in charge following the recent departure of long-serving manager Gary Hamilton.

Glenavon have confirmed “researching and interviewing is underway” in the search for a permanent managerial replacement – but for Crues boss Baxter whoever he is facing in the rival dug-out is essentially irrelevant.

“We don’t even think about what they (Glenavon) do or what goes on,” said Baxter following the Cliftonville loss. “That doesn’t even come into the equation for us.

“The only thing we will concentrate on is our play, what we need to improve on and what we need to do.

“The level of performance was as bad as I've seen from us for 10 years (against Cliftonville).

“If you don't do the simple basics in football you will be punished at this high level of the game.

”You must get a reaction.

“If you don’t you’re asking further questions...it won’t be for the want of trying, of course.

“We have to go and find solutions and answers.”