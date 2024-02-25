Ben Gallagher scored Dungannon's second goal in their 3-1 Premiership win over Cliftonville. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

​The Swifts aren’t in title contention but could potentially have had a major say on the Gibson Cup’s final destination as they defeated Cliftonville 3-1 on Saturday, following on from last month’s shock success against Linfield at Windsor Park.

McAree’s men have also drawn twice with league leaders Larne, meaning they’ve collected 14 points from 16 matches against the Premiership’s current top-six, picking up at least a point against each this term.

Their record shows that the Swifts have been more than a match for the country’s elite and they’re still in the hunt for a European play-off spot with seventh-placed Carrick Rangers just four points ahead.

"It gives you belief and confidence,” said McAree. “We want to challenge ourselves and see if we can get results against all the teams that we play against.

"I said at the start of the season that I don’t like when people talk about free ones and you’re going into a match expecting to get beat – I don’t like that.

"I respect Jim (Magilton) massively and I know he would have been coming here today expecting a tough game.

"Thankfully, on this occasion, we’ve came out on the right side of it.

"I know it’s cliche but we focus on the next match and we’ll look forward to Glenavon away in two weeks time.

"We go above Glenavon today and that’s going to be something they’re looking to put right, but our target is we have to remain or catch teams above us again and see if we can go one better.

"If you’re going into the split and we’re within a shot of seventh I think we’d be happy with that outcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After failing to hold onto a lead against Crusaders earlier this month, McAree was delighted with his players as they bounced back from second-half adversity to register victory.