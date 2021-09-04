Rodney McAree: Competition for places is key

Glentoran coach Rodney McAree. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

Over the last few seasons the Oval outfit have assembled a squad capable of challenging for honours again.

They have added to it again this summer with the high-profile addition of Shay McCartan.

Expectation levels this season are high among the Glens faithful, and they kicked off the new term with a win last week at Dungannon Swifts.

A number of the squad though weren’t involved on the day.

First team coach McAree however insists those who missed out on the day have to keep themselves ready for when their opportunity does come along.

“There’s some talent at The Oval now and we left players behind to play for the Under-20s on Saturday,” he told BBC Sport.

“We have a massive squad and players have to accept those who are in front of them at this time.

“If they put the performances in and we get the results then they will have to wait for their opportunity.

“We make sure and keep on top of their fitness, so that when they do get an opportunity they are fit enough to take it.

“It’s up to them to grasp those opportunities, but it’s great having those options.”

McAree knows having a big squad is crucial to them kicking on again this season with many tipping them to go close to lift their first Gibson Cup in over a decade.

“There’s always expectation at Glentoran,” said the former Coleraine boss.

“You certainly have to be there or thereabouts.

“But when I look at where the club has come from over the last two seasons they have continued to make progress.

“It’s vital we continue to do that and this squad takes us closer and we give ourselves the opportunity to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”

The Glens were made to work all the way for their three points at Stangmore Park last Saturday. McAree is hoping his side can put games to bed earlier as they were forced to hold on a bit at the end against the Swifts.

“We put ourselves under a bit of pressure at the end,” he said.

“We switched off from a throw and Ben Gallagher scored.

“So from winning 3-1 we then found ourselves under pressure and trying to see the game out.

“It was a game we felt we should have wrapped up earlier in the second half as we had created plenty of chances.

“But it’s a good three points for us as I believe a lot of teams will come to Stangmore and struggle to get the win.

“I thought Hrvoje Plum was brilliant in the second half, he was sensational.

“He grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and took it to Dungannon.

“He was playing in a more advanced role which suited him too.