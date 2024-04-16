Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday’s six-minute substitute cameo at The Showgrounds was only Campbell’s second senior appearance since last season’s Irish Cup semi-final against Crusaders and Campbell held his nerve to slot home a late penalty which he earned after being taken down by Conor Mitchell.

The final three matches of Dungannon’s season, including tonight’s crunch derby clash against Loughgall which could have serious implications on who finishes seventh, may provide further opportunity for Campbell to continue his comeback.

"We are certainly happy for Rhyss and it was great to see,” McAree told the club’s media channel. “He made a run that Rhyss Campbell makes and he got on the end of it...he went around Conor Mitchell and gets a penalty.

"Fair play to Knowlesy (James Knowles) who wanted to take the penalty...he passed the ball to Rhyss and he had the confidence in him to go and score.

"It's great for Rhyss because it has been a long, long journey in terms of his rehab and he has went about it in a professional manner. His commitment and dedication to get back on the pitch has been second to none and we're delighted to see him score."

Loughgall boss Dean Smith has also welcomed a key player back into his squad over recent weeks with captain Ben Murdock making a first league start since January in their weekend win against Glenavon.

"Ben is the club captain and was out injured for a while,” he said. “He had to bide his time to get back into the team and now he’s back in you can see the calmness he brings to the group and the leadership.

"I think he showed in the last 10 or 15 minutes how good of a defender he is.”

Villagers talisman Benji Magee ended a two-and-a-half month wait for his 16th Premiership goal of the season by striking in injury time and could be hitting form once again at the right time as Loughgall look to hold on to seventh spot.

"He’s a talented player and the only reason he didn’t start against Glenavon was that he came off last weekend with an ankle injury and didn’t train on Tuesday,” added Smith. "He took part in some of training on Thursday and to be honest I didn’t even want to use him, but our hand was forced and he told me he was fine when he was coming on.