Rodney McAree determined to help former Everton youngster and Dungannon Swifts' European hero seal England return

Rodney McAree is determined to give Dungannon Swifts’ European hero Sean McAllister the platform to seal a return back across the water after his sensational strike secured a historic 1-0 Conference League victory over Vaduz in Liechtenstein.

McAllister came through the youth ranks at Stangmore Park before earning a move to Premier League giants Everton, where he was a proven performer for their U21s and also impressed during a loan spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Injuries impacted McAllister’s progression with the Toffees and having departed England earlier this year, the 22-year-old received interest from a host of Irish League clubs before opting to return home to Dungannon.

McAllister has already shown his quality throughout pre-season and on competitive club debut, the talented midfielder took advantage of Vaduz goalkeeper Leon Schaffran being off his line, lobbing in a splendid effort from 40 yards or more.

Former Everton youngster Sean McAllister scored Dungannon Swifts' winner against Vaduz. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

Performances like Thursday’s will only bolster McAllister’s chances of heading back to England and McAree wants to play his part in helping him achieve that goal.

"Sean has had the disappointment of coming out of full-time football at Everton and found himself coming home to Northern Ireland,” he told the club’s media channel. “I'm sure he wondered if coming to Dungannon Swifts was the right opportunity.

"I don't want to keep hold of Sean McAllister - I want to lose Sean to go back across to England to be a full-time footballer and that's our ambition as staff to try and help him achieve that.

"If he doesn't achieve that then he's going to be a hell of a player for us because he has been fantastic since he came through the door.

"He's athletic, strong, knows where the net is, has scored in quite a few of the games so far and his finish tonight was exceptional.

"Without singling Sean out because everyone was marvellous, but Sean deserved his goal. He was disappointed he didn't score in the first half but he stuck to the task and got one in the second."

Around 200 Swifts supporters made the trip to Liechtenstein and they were rewarded by watching only Dungannon’s second win in Europe and first away from home.

It has been a memorable time for a growing fanbase, who celebrated a joint-best Premiership finish and maiden Irish Cup crown last term, and have now kicked off the new season with continental success.

"I was lying on top of the bed this morning and had a little tear because I was watching the supporters down the street and looking at photos,” added McAree. “This is Dungannon Swifts - we're in Liechtenstein and there's 200 of them here.

"A few years ago we were going to Irish League grounds with maybe 20 or 30. What the Spirit of '49 (supporters club) has done is unbelievable.

"To see them there today, their jubilation and joy, we've made a great trip even better with the result.