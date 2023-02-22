The Northern Ireland youth international progressed through the ranks at rivals Linfield and was reportedly being tracked by Premier League side West Ham United in 2021.

Boyd was first selected for Gerard Lyttle’s U17 national team at the age of 15 and scored his first goal against Albania in their European Championship qualifying campaign.

He has now penned a full-time deal at The Oval and McAree is delighted to have pulled off the signing of the talented youngster.

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree

"He's a centre forward, very quick, attacking minded, he's a great lad to have around the group,” he told GlensTV. “He comes full of confidence, he's very sociable and a very nice lad to speak to.

"He's someone who came to our attention in the past while and we wanted to make sure we could make something happen and that he could come to Glentoran.

"He's one that will fit in. He has a bright future and we will try and get working with him and try to progress him as quickly as we can."

With the likes of teenagers Kirk McLaughlin (joined from Coleraine, now on loan at Loughgall), Harry Murphy (signed from Portadown) and Johnny Russell (on loan at Dundela) all either signing or progressing through the Glentoran ranks in the past 12 months, they are building for the future and look in a great spot.

Boyd is the latest in that line and McAree feels training with the Danske Bank Premiership side full-time will greatly help with his development.

"We think he (Leon) is a bright talent with a bright future,” he added.

“I think what we've done this past while in terms of Kirk McLaughlin, Harry Murphy and Johnny Russell - we've tried to identify the best young talent at that age and try to get them to come to Glentoran and get them on pro forms so we're also building for the future and Leon certainly fits that bill.

"That's the one thing they won't get with the majority of clubs in this country. There are only three that can offer the full-time element so they are coming in here working on their general fitness, physical fitness, we're trying to make them stronger, bigger, better. Training with real good players every day is going to improve them.