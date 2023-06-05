McAree – who guided the Swifts to League Cup success in 2018 – stepped down as Glentoran boss on Sunday due to ‘family circumstances’.

“I’m delighted to be coming back home to Stangmore Park,” said McAree in a club statement. “This opportunity has come at a good time for myself and I’m fortunate.

"It will give me the opportunity to try and unite Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts and make that bond even stronger than it already is.

Rodney McAree - pictured as Dungannon Swifts boss in 2017 - has returned to the Stangmore Park club

"I can’t wait to get started at this stage.

“I’m really excited at the challenge which lies ahead.”

McAree highlighted his reasons for the Glens exit in a statement on Sunday: “I have loved every moment of my time at Glentoran, first as coach then as manager, but family circumstances dictate that unfortunately I need to spend more time each day nearer home in Dungannon.

“My dad Joe has been unwell recently and has needed to take a step back from his long-term role as head of Dungannon United Youth.

"He has built something very special there over the decades and I want to continue that on for him.

