"It’s a dream to lead Dungannon Swifts out in an Irish Cup final, it’s an unbelievable dream to go on and win it.”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rodney McAree admits Dungannon Swifts’ Irish Cup triumph is the greatest day in the club’s history after sealing historic success by beating Cliftonville in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked like John McGovern’s first half strike was going to be enough to secure victory at Windsor Park, but Shea Kearney’s long range effort in the dying seconds brought the tie to extra-time and ultimately penalties.

Declan Dunne was Dungannon’s hero, saving spot-kicks from Kearney and Luke Conlan, proving to be the ultimate redemption for McAree, who was captain in the Swifts’ only previous trip to the biggest stage in Northern Irish football and lost out on penalties to Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their record-breaking season, which included a joint-best Premiership finish, has now ended on a major high, sealing European football in the process, and McAree admits it’s the pinnacle.

Dungannon's Rodney McAree celebrates after winning the Irish Cup. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"No doubt this is the greatest day in Dungannon Swifts’ history,” said McAree. “Dungannon Swifts has never been on the trophy.

“This is the biggest in Irish League football, it’s a cup everybody wants to win, wants to be involved in and you want to be playing on the first Saturday of May.

"I really look forward to the fifth round draw where you go down to Windsor and it’s about winning the game in front of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a dream to lead Dungannon Swifts out in an Irish Cup final, it’s an unbelievable dream to go on and win it.”

McAree grew up around Dungannon Swifts as a youngster with his father Joe previously serving as manager and he remains involved in running the highly successful Dungannon United Youth which has produced a number of high-profile names.

"He appeared on the pitch – how did he get on there? He has no pass!” laughed McAree. “When you say about Joe McAree and what he has done for Dungannon Swifts, I think over these past 28 years what he has done most is create Dungannon United Youth.

"Our budget dictates that we can’t go and get the big players, pay the big money or pay the big wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stevie Scott, Adam Glenny, Andrew Mitchell used to come to the fun weeks with Dungannon United Youth, Tomas Galvin, Cahal McGinty, Grant Hutchinson, John Scott...when we won the League Cup in 2018, 11 of our 18 squad had came through Dungannon United Youth.

"That’s the biggest thing dad has done. He’s Dungannon Swifts through and through but what he has created in a fabulous structure at Dungannon United Youth is helping me and helping Dungannon Swifts massively.

"He’s ever so proud. The first thing he said is ‘don’t hug me’ because he has sore ribs at the moment!

"He just said he’s so pleased and so happy for me, the team and he was genuinely impressed with how we managed the game, stayed in it and got through to the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to see him on the pitch, great to see my mum and sister on the pitch...my brother is in Australia but will have been watching.