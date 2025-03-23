Rodney McAree has 'no problem whatsoever' giving champions Linfield guard of honour and praises job done by 'one of the good guys in the Irish League' David Healy

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree says his side will happily give newly-crowned champions Linfield a deserved guard of honour ahead of Monday night’s clash at Stangmore Park and has praised the job done by “one of the good guys” David Healy.

The Blues’ first fixture since they were officially confirmed as Irish League kings comes with an away trip to Dungannon, who are also celebrating securing their maiden top-six finish in 15 years after enjoying a stellar campaign which could yet also end with Irish Cup glory.

Currently holding a 19-point advantage at the summit over Larne and Glentoran, Healy’s side have won the Gibson Cup in record speed – no team had ever previously sealed champion status before the split.

It means the South Belfast outfit will get their title celebrations underway in County Tyrone before lifting a historic 57th league crown next month, likely against Dungannon at Windsor Park on the weekend of April 11/12 with that scheduled to be their final home fixture of the season, and McAree says Linfield are undoubtedly worthy winners.

Rodney McAree's Dungannon Swifts and David Healy's Linfield will meet in the Irish League on Monday evening. (Photo by Brian Little/PressEye)

"I've no problem doing that (giving a guard of honour) whatsoever,” he said. “I think it's only right and it's nice we're able to.

"Their consistency has been phenomenal.

"David Healy has a job where he could win seven matches in a row, lose the eighth and there will be people looking him out the door. That comes with the magnitude of the club.

"He has done a fantastic job - they are the best team in the league, won the league at a canter by being consistent and they know how to win."

This marks Healy’s sixth Premiership triumph in nine full seasons at Linfield, adding to two Irish Cup crowns and three League Cups, and he has also led the club through tragic circumstances following the loss of much-loved colleagues Paul Butler and Andy Kerr alongside former player Michael Newberry.

McAree has came up against Healy with three different clubs throughout his managerial career and has always maintained the utmost respect for the Northern Ireland legend.

"I always have had respect for David,” added McAree. “He has always been someone who has been approachable, been there to lend a bit of advice or help if he can and he's one of the good guys in the Irish League.

"He's someone you enjoy seeing get the success he has got and his players have done a remarkable job too.

"Jamie Mulgrew has been there for years and Chris Shields has been one of the best signings there has been in the Irish League. They've won the league very easily."

Dungannon still have three available avenues to secure European football for next season, currently sitting only four points adrift of second-placed Larne alongside having an Irish Cup semi-final against Bangor next weekend and the luxury of an end-of-season play-off if required.

McAree feels this term’s historic achievements are testament to a collective Swifts effort and says they continue to punch above their weight.

"I was in the dugout at that stage (2009/10) as a coach when Dixie (Robinson) was manager so it's nice to get back there,” said McAree. “It's unbelievable it has been that long but it shows the quality there is in the league.

"It's a great achievement for everyone in the club and people like Keith Boyd (chairman) who has managed to sustain and stay in the league.

"We're now been in the league for over 20 years which is phenomenal for a club of our size in terms of finance.