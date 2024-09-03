Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rodney McAree celebrated back-to-back Sports Direct Premiership wins and clean sheets on Saturday with a demand his Dungannon Swifts players continue to “look for improvement”.

Having posted both three points and a defensive blank for the first time across the Irish League campaign the previous weekend against Ballymena United, the Swifts built on that foundation with a repeat return from the derby date with Loughgall.

Gael Bigirimana and John McGovern finished on the scoresheet in a 2-0 success for Swifts described by McAree as “very comprehensive”.

Teenager Bobby-Jack McAleese capped a sparkling midfield display with two assists – the first a cross from the right for Bigirimana to head home, the second a measured pass after driving from deep for McGovern to convert.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan)

McAree highlighted strengths across the pitch but was also quick to accept the season stands just five games into the demanding schedule and early gains stand only as positives for future progress.

"We have to look for improvement, it's very, very early days...only five matches in,” said McAree. "But we've played Coleraine, Linfield, Cliftonville, Ballymena and Loughgall and conceded five goals.

"Last season we would have conceded a hell of a lot more, so we have to try and shut up shop.

"We were a wee bit disappointed last week (against Ballymena) that we didn't capitalise on the chances we created...this week John McGovern takes his goal very well.

"It was a great pass (by McAleese) and great finish and, thankfully, that was the game dead and buried at that stage.

"I thought it was very comprehensive to be honest, I thought we controlled the majority of the game.

"We come here - a very, very difficult place - and could've scored more.

"All our subs made a real good impact...we brought on pace with John (McGovern) and Tom (Maguire).

"Then gave Leon (Boyd) his debut and he shows a little bit of excitement too in terms of he has a lot of pace and wants to drive past people."

Although enjoying the attacking fluidity on show, the Swifts boss singled out the defensive solidity as a source of pride.

"Our back four did well, that's two clean sheets in a row we've kept,” said McAree. "We reshuffled a wee bit towards the end, when Bobby-Jack (McAleese) was maybe running out of steam so Dylan King came on at centre-half and give us a bit more vocally.

"Dylan organised, won his headers, defended properly and we were nice and compact at that stage.

"‘Scotty’ (Stephen Scott) gives you that wee bit of versatility where he can go into the middle of the park.

"I thought we controlled this game better than last week, when we brought too much on to us and ended up going to a back five.

"We finished the game today quite big in terms of trying to shut up shop - Cahal (McGinty), ‘Kingy’ (Dylan King), Dean Curry and Adam Glenny as a back four is nice and solid.