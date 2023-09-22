Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Swifts followed up their first Sports Direct Premiership win of the season over Glenavon by securing another point against a top-six side at The Oval last weekend, adding to draws with defending champions Larne and Coleraine earlier in the campaign.

They sit above hosts Newry on goal difference in 10th and McAree wants to see a similar performance level regardless of opponent.

"We want to be competitive,” he said. “We have to make sure the level of performance we put in against Glentoran is the same level we put in against Newry.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

"We have to turn up with the same attitude, effort and desire and try to get results.

"We all work extremely hard every week but it's a results-driven business.

"We look at it and think we can go win the game.

"If you're Gary Boyle and looking at Dungannon Swifts coming, he's also thinking we've a good opportunity.

"We have to turn up. I always believe with the capabilities we have in the dressing room that if we turn up and give 100% we give ourselves a chance."

Defender Dean Curry has played a key role during McAree’s second reign as Swifts boss, starting in six of their seven matches to date and was immense against Glentoran.

"Dean has been exceptional since I came back through the door,” added McAree. “He's a top professional.

"He travels an hour-and-a-half to get to training and he never misses a session.

"He's one of the first ones there and last to leave.

"He's a joy to work with, as they all are.

"I think the ones we've brought into the club have got good attitudes and character – that's what we were looking for."

Newry have also shown moments of promise against the top sides and manager Gary Boyle wants to start turning that into points.

"We need some of the performances to recoup points because it's a results-based business,” he said. “We would take a win and not playing well, but the performance we have to take heart and confidence from.