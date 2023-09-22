News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Rodney McAree looking Dungannon Swifts side to build on positive Premiership showings against Newry City

​Rodney McAree has challenged his Dungannon Swifts side to carry the momentum from their draw at table-toppers Glentoran into tonight’s encounter with Newry City.
By Johnny Morton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​The Swifts followed up their first Sports Direct Premiership win of the season over Glenavon by securing another point against a top-six side at The Oval last weekend, adding to draws with defending champions Larne and Coleraine earlier in the campaign.

They sit above hosts Newry on goal difference in 10th and McAree wants to see a similar performance level regardless of opponent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We want to be competitive,” he said. “We have to make sure the level of performance we put in against Glentoran is the same level we put in against Newry.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: INPHO/Declan RoughanDungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan
Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan
Most Popular

"We have to turn up with the same attitude, effort and desire and try to get results.

"We all work extremely hard every week but it's a results-driven business.

"We look at it and think we can go win the game.

"If you're Gary Boyle and looking at Dungannon Swifts coming, he's also thinking we've a good opportunity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have to turn up. I always believe with the capabilities we have in the dressing room that if we turn up and give 100% we give ourselves a chance."

Defender Dean Curry has played a key role during McAree’s second reign as Swifts boss, starting in six of their seven matches to date and was immense against Glentoran.

"Dean has been exceptional since I came back through the door,” added McAree. “He's a top professional.

"He travels an hour-and-a-half to get to training and he never misses a session.

"He's one of the first ones there and last to leave.

"He's a joy to work with, as they all are.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think the ones we've brought into the club have got good attitudes and character – that's what we were looking for."

Newry have also shown moments of promise against the top sides and manager Gary Boyle wants to start turning that into points.

"We need some of the performances to recoup points because it's a results-based business,” he said. “We would take a win and not playing well, but the performance we have to take heart and confidence from.

"Dungannon will be full of confidence and we have to be ready."

Related topics:GlentoranGlenavonNewry