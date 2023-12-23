​Rodney McAree believes his Dungannon Swifts side can enter today’s Premiership clash against Glentoran with a sense of momentum after recent positive results.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The County Tyrone outfit followed up their BetMcLean Cup quarter-final victory over Newry City by beating Coleraine 3-2 at the Showgrounds last weekend with Matthew Lusty bringing his league goal tally for the season to nine by bagging a brace, including a late winner.

That helped the Swifts open up a six-point gap on the league’s bottom two in the race for Premiership survival and they’ve now won three of their last five league encounters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glentoran, who McAree managed for the second-half of last season before returning to Dungannon this summer, are unbeaten in three and the Swifts boss wants his side to rise to the challenge.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"It's a tough one,” he told the club’s media channel. “Glentoran are one of the biggest clubs in the country with a lot of good players who I know quite well, but it's one that we can look forward to.

"People maybe didn't expect us to get three points against Coleraine and it gives us a little bit of momentum going into that one.

"We had a good cup win against Newry, a good win away to Coleraine and we get one of the so-called 'Big Two' coming to us on Saturday, so let's challenge ourselves and see if we can get anything there.

"It's nice to challenge yourself and that'll be the same against Glentoran.