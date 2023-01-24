McAree, who got off to a winning start as Glens boss with a 3-1 victory over Newry City on Saturday, finished his playing career with hometown club Dungannon before taking over as manager in December 2011.

He spent seven years in the Stangmore Park dugout, including three as assistant to Darren Murphy, and helped them lift four consecutive Mid-Ulster Cups between 2013 and 2016.

The 48-year-old left to take charge of Coleraine and, now at Glentoran, his full focus is on maintaining momentum that was created at the weekend – a win that broke a run of five matches without a league triumph.

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree takes on former side Dungannon Swifts this evening

"It's strange how it works out,” he said. “I wanted this game (v Newry) to go ahead because I didn't want a game against Dungannon to be my first one.

"I've played against Dungannon with Glentoran, Warrenpoint and Coleraine so it's not unusual for me and I don't find it strange anymore.

"I want them to do well and make sure they stay in the league, but I certainly don't want them coming to The Oval and winning."

Another man taking on his former side is Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn, who came through the youth ranks at Dungannon and made his senior debut there during the 2005/06 campaign before going on to enjoy a successful career in Scotland at the likes of Celtic and Aberdeen.

The 35-year-old signed for Glentoran from Dundee earlier this month and netted his first goal by opening the scoring in their weekend victory.

"He has settled in really well and it looks like he's enjoying himself,” said McAree. "I thought he took his goal really well and he had another good few shots.

"I thought every time he picked the ball up he wanted to run at people.