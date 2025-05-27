Rodney McAree has paid tribute to “warrior” Dean Curry with Dungannon Swifts’ Irish Cup-winning captain set to retire.

Curry created a piece of club history by becoming the first Dungannon skipper to lift the Irish Cup earlier this month following their penalty shootout win over Cliftonville at Windsor Park – a result which booked the Swifts’ spot in the second round of Conference League qualifying.

The 30-year-old produced an inspired performance alongside defensive partner Danny Wallace in the showpiece decider as 10-man Dungannon celebrated success on the biggest stage.

Curry, who also scored in their semi-final win over Bangor, has been struggling with a knee injury for most of his career, but it has got progressively worse in recent times, limiting his involvement last season.

Dungannon Swifts captain Dean Curry becomes the first player in club history to lift the Irish Cup. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The former Institute centre-back stated after their Irish Cup triumph that it was set to be the final match of his career and Curry is now set to hang up his boots on a major high.

"There's very little I can say about Dean Curry that hasn't already been said,” said McAree on the club’s social media channels. “Coming back to Dungannon Swifts was a special moment for me.

"Getting to work with Dean has made that moment even more special. What a professional, and what a man.

“When you get to know Dean and spend time with him, you realise he is an even better person, someone you can trust and rely on, and someone who you'd love to work with.

"When you have people like Dean Curry within your dressing room, you know you are in a good place and going in the right direction!

"To all players, playing is everything, so cherish and enjoy every moment because someday you will sadly not be able to.

"Unfortunately for Dean, this moment has come too soon. He has to make the correct decision for himself, Alice and Bella, and for their future as a family.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to have had the opportunity to work with Dean.

"When I say he is a warrior, I really mean that! We will miss him greatly, he'll be with us in Europe but unfortunately not in a playing capacity.

“We all wish Dean and Alice all the very best in the future. They'll always have a home at Stangmore, and they'll be friends of Adele and mine for our remaining days!

“What a way to sign off, Irish Cup Captain, Irish Cup Winner, Irish Cup History Maker, Irish Cup Legend!!"

After playing a key role in Dungannon’s greatest day, Curry admitted winning the Irish Cup was amongst the best moments of his life as the Swifts completed “an underdog story”.

"This is up there with the best moment in my life - I don't know if my wife will be too happy with me saying that!" he laughed. “This is what I've worked so hard for all my career.

"You want to enjoy moments with your family and team-mates. What emotion that is...I'm going to celebrate hard let me tell you!

"A wee club like Dungannon, nobody gave us a chance at the start of the year.

"If we said we were going to finish fourth and win the Irish Cup, everybody would have laughed at us.

"It's an underdog story, what a story. Nobody gave us a chance and now we're going to Europe.