Rodney McAree pinpoints one change which has helped transform Dungannon Swifts fortunes

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree believes one simple ingredient has been the key factor behind his side’s transformation after collecting consecutive Premiership wins for the first time this season – declaring “it’s hard work”.

The reigning Irish Cup champions, who sealed a club joint-best league finish of fourth last term, lost each of their opening five matches of the new campaign, but have enjoyed an upturn in form across recent weeks.

Following Saturday’s 2-0 triumph away at Ballymena United, McAree’s men have now won three of their last four and are once again looking up the table.

McAree was named ‘Manager of the Year’ for masterminding Dungannon’s heroics of last season as his free-flowing Swifts broke into what had become an established Premiership top-six.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree celebrates with his coaching staff during their Premiership victory over Ballymena United. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

While reflecting on the opening weeks in search of answers, one thing stuck out to McAree and his staff – and he feels it has now been corrected.

"It's hard work,” he said. "We looked at ourselves in the early games and us as staff, me personally, I didn't feel that we were working hard enough.

"Last year we got our success through hard work. Every game that we went into, we went into and we worked really, really hard.

"Maybe that comes through a little bit of lack of confidence because we have lost games, maybe then your work dips a little through your confidence, I don't know.

"We spoke before the Cliftonville game about ‘let's go out and give it everything that we have’ in terms of hard work, be disciplined, do the ugly side of the game without the ball, do it better and see where that takes us.

"I believe that if we get hard work out of this group of players, then we can win games.”

Bobby-Jack McAleese’s maiden Swifts strike – a wicked left-footed effort which fizzed past Sean O’Neill – and an unfortunate Kym Nelson own goal sealed a second consecutive Dungannon away victory.

McAleese previously spent time across the water with Nottingham Forest and made a move to Stangmore Park last year after a chance meeting with coach John Gregg.

The 20-year-old is battling for a spot in McAree’s competitive midfield, which includes the likes of Gael Bigirimana, Kealan Dillon, Tiernan Kelly and James Knowles, and he feels there’s more to come from McAleese.

"He doesn't score enough, he should score more,” added McAree. "He doesn't believe in himself in that area.

"He's got great legs, he can get into the box.

"I think he makes forward runs and gets into the box, he can score goals within the 18-yard box, but it was great to see him score as well, so he'll be a happy bunny.

"He's a great kid, he's a good footballer, so that is fantastic for his confidence.”