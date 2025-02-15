​Rodney McAree wants Dungannon Swifts to set aside the disapppointment of last-gasp defeat to Glentoran and instead draw on the lessons for future challenges.

Danny Amos’ spectacular late strike left the Glens with success at home over a Swifts side one place behind the Oval outfit in third across the Sports Direct Premiership table.

Alongside McAree’s post-match frustration at the outcome, the Dungannon boss picked out positives from a defensive viewpoint.

Carrick’s set-piece strength will offer another defensive challenge for Dungannon this weekend.

"We probably gave away too many free-kicks, cheap fouls...we gave Glentoran, who are physically a very strong side, the opportunity to put us under pressure and put balls into our box,” said McAree on the official Swifts social media platforms. "We have to learn from that and give away less free-kicks.”

However, McAree did highlight his centre-back pairing of Danny Wallace and Dean Curry.

“They dealt well with the ball into the box, they dealt well with set-pieces,” said McAree. "We rely heavily on them, we’re not the biggest team in the world but we know we’ve enough to deal with set-pieces and ball into our box.

"I thought they, as centre-halves, were exceptional...they cleared their lines whenever they needed to, they played whenever they could.”

McAree also picked out the hard yards behind the single-goal reverse to Glentoran as hope for future progress.

The Swifts boss praised how “we showed commitment, desire and all the dirty attributes” during the grit and the grind.

McAree felt the sense of disappointment in the dressing room “spoke volumes” about the development of his players.

"It’s going to be extremely tough...another big physical side who’ll want to come to Stangmore and drive away from the foot of the table,” said McAree ahead of Carrick. "Stephen (Baxter, Carrick boss), has done a good job since he’s gone in...he’s a made a lot of signings in January.

"They’ve brought a lot of boys up from the League of Ireland who come with experience and obviously quality as well.