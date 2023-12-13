Rodney McAree predicts that Dungannon Swifts starlet Tomas Galvin has a “bright future” ahead of him after the 19-year-old netted twice in their BetMcLean Cup victory over Newry City to set up a semi-final date against Linfield.

Galvin’s 88th minute strike ensured the tie went to extra time and the young forward netted Dungannon’s crucial third to put the County Tyrone outfit ahead in the second-half before Kealan Dillon rounded out the scoring.

That brace brought his senior season tally to five having also scored twice in their 4-1 league triumph over Newry in November alongside 12 in six U20 Premiership Development League matches, including four against Carrick Rangers Reserves.

"I had a wee bit of a pop at Tomas hallway through extra time so I mightn't be Tomas' favourite at the minute!" McAree told the club’s media channel. “He responded massively for the second-half of extra time and I was delighted to see that he scored the goal that put us 3-2 up.

Tomas Galvin celebrates scoring for Dungannon Swifts in their Premiership victory over Newry City. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"He worked his socks off, ended up playing up front on his own, ran back and forward across the pitch and put a huge shift in - as Tomas does. He's only 19 and did extremely well.

"He's not going to play every game but has a bright future in front of him. I think if he takes information on board, listens to people and the advice he's getting and works extremely hard at his game, he has a bright future."

McAree also welcomed Joe Moore back for the first time since November 4 after the 22-year-old came off the bench in the 85th minute.

"Joe is a great lad to have around,” he added. “He has been fantastic since I came through the door. He puts a shift in, has blistering pace, has a great strike, a good right foot and he can go either way with defenders.