Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree.

The 19-year-old has hit form in recent weeks, following up a strike in the Swifts’ 3-2 win against Carrick Rangers earlier this month by netting a quickfire second-half double at Stangmore Park as the hosts moved to within three points of seventh place, which is currently occupied by Carrick after they defeated Newry City 3-1 on Tuesday.

McAree’s men remain unbeaten in three split fixtures ahead of this weekend’s home clash against Glenavon, who are coming off consecutive defeats, and the Swifts chief believes young marksman Galvin has a big role to play at Dungannon in the coming years.

"Tomas has been brilliant recently,” he told the club’s media channel. “He's a great lad and one for the future...he's a strong boy, is loving his football and has a smile on his face.

"His first one is a great finish and his second is instinctive...I think he wins the header on the first occasion and then he reacts and manages to get it in the back of the net.

"He was running out of steam at that stage - with a bit more game time and fitness we certainly wouldn't have been looking to take him off, but his legs were beginning to go because he put so much effort into it and fair play to the lad."

The consistent presence of James Knowles in Dungannon’s midfield has also helped them string a positive run of results together with the 31-year-old starting in the last four matches while Gael Bigirimana marked his comeback from a three-game suspension in the weekend win over Newry City.

"James Knowles deserves great credit for the second-half because he was the one that went out and pressed and everybody reacted to it,” added McAree. “He was tidy on the ball and Bigi backed him up...Bigi is a great footballer.