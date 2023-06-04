The 48-year-old took over the reins from Mick McDermott at The Oval in January and successfully guided them to a European berth for next season after beating Cliftonville 2-0 in the play-off.

McAree cited ‘family circumstances’ as the reason behind making ‘a very difficult decision’ to leave Glentoran as he looks to carry on the work his father Joe, who is currently unwell, has done with Dungannon United Youth.

Joe has been involved with the County Tyrone club for over 50 years in a variety of roles and was awarded an MBE for services to sport and the community in the Queen's New Year Honours List in December 2013.

Rodney was linked with a return to Stangmore Park in recent days following the departure of Dean Shiels after their play-off victory over Annagh United.

He has previously managed the Swifts and Coleraine before moving into McDermott’s backroom staff in 2021.

“I have loved every moment of my time at Glentoran, first as coach then as manager, but family circumstances dictate that unfortunately I need to spend more time each day nearer home in Dungannon,” McAree told Glentoran’s website. “My dad Joe has been unwell recently and has needed to take a step back from his long-term role as head of Dungannon United Youth.

"He has built something very special there over the decades and I want to continue that on for him. This has been in my head for the past couple of months and while I know the timing is poor and it’s been a very difficult decision, I feel it’s something I’ve had to do to protect the family legacy and support my father.

“I’ve loved every minute at the Glens and want to say a massive thanks to Mick and Paul for bringing me to Glentoran and giving me the opportunity to work at such a great club, first as coach then as manager.

"They deserve a lot of credit for their work in terms of revitalising a great club and making it competitive again. I’ve loved working with the players.

"They’ve been exceptional and they have responded magnificently to me since I’ve been in charge over the past few months. I’ll sadly miss them.

“Finally all the very best to the Glens support. The away days in particular have been fantastic and they’ve given me and the players great support.

"There are great people all around Glentoran and I wish them and the club all the very best in Europe and for the future.”

Glens chairman Ian Kerr admitted he is ‘very sorry’ to see McAree depart the club but wished him well for the future.

“Rodney leaves the club on a high after our European qualification and we at Glentoran are very sorry to see him go,” he said. “But we understand that family will always come first in these situations and Rodney has put his family’s needs to the fore in making this decision.

