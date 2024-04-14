Rodney McAree trusting his gut instinct as Dungannon Swifts keep European play-off hopes alive with Newry City win
Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree has been rewarded for trusting his gut instinct in recent weeks as Joe Moore scored in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Newry City after being drafted into the starting line-up.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 22-year-old opened Dungannon’s account in the 23rd minute with his third Premiership strike of the season before Rhyss Campbell came off the bench to score a first goal since March 2023 following a lengthy period on the sideline through injury.
McAree’s men are now unbeaten in their last three and made a perfect start to the split having also beaten Carrick Rangers 3-2 last weekend where teenager Tomas Galvin netted – another instinctive selection from the Swifts chief.