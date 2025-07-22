Rohan Ferguson hopes Larne can use European experience to create more special memories

Rohan Ferguson hopes Larne can use their European experience to create even more special memories on the continental stage ahead of a Conference League second qualifying round showdown against Kosovan outfit FC Prishtina.

The Inver Reds created a piece of Irish League history last term by becoming the first team to progress to the Conference League’s League Phase and penned another chapter when they famously defeated KAA Gent at Windsor Park thanks to Tomas Cosgrove’s strike.

That achievement banked Larne over £3million and gave their fans a lifetime of memories, travelling to Latvia, Kosovo, Gibraltar, Norway and Slovenia for fixtures last summer.

Nathan Rooney’s side continued their love affair with the competition last week with Ferguson proving to be the hero in their penalty shootout victory over Latvia’s FK Auda.

Rohan Ferguson (right) celebrates after Larne's Conference League win over KAA Gent last season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

With the scores tied at 2-2 after 120 minutes in Riga, Ferguson saved two spot-kicks while Chris Gallagher, Paul O’Neill, Dan Bent and Tiarnan O’Connor all held their nerve in a flawless Larne set to seal progression.

Scottish goalkeeper Ferguson is the only player to have featured in every minute of European football for Larne, starting with a Conference League triumph over Bala Town in 2021 through to the current day.

The likes of Cosgrove, who has been named club captain once again, also has extensive experience and Ferguson believes that could prove vital as the County Antrim outfit look to progress.

"We've got boys in the changing room who have been there and done it,” he told the club’s media channel. “I know there's a lot of new faces in the team this year so hopefully we can add as much as we can and we can go one further again.”

Larne have qualified for Europe in five consecutive seasons, winning seven of 22 matches across all competitions, and Ferguson admits it’s an honour to have been present for the entire journey after joining from Queen of the South in 2021.

"I'm grateful to be honest,” he added. “These are the nights you remember for the rest of your life so to be in this position is a privilege.

"Hopefully it continues and I can play as many games as possible."