Ronan Hale hoping to keep rich goal-scoring form going

The striker is in a rich vein of form with five goals in his last four games, including a brace in the 8-0 demolition of Ballyclare Comrades during the week.

Hale is delighted to be back in the scoring routine again, and is determined to keep it going.

“If you’re not scoring it can be frustrating as a striker’s job is to put the ball in the back of the net,” he told the club website.

Ronan Hale has five goals in his last four games

“I went through that sticky patch but I got the penalty against Portadown and it just lifted me and gave me the incentive to get more.

“I went a good few games without scoring but now I’ve got five in my last four games.

“Hopefully I can keep the run going over the next few games.

“With five goals in my last four games I couldn’t be happier with my play.”

They face a Ballymena side who have won two out of their last three games.

Boss David Jeffrey has been pleased with his side’s recent performances, including last week’s 1-0 defeat to league leaders Cliftonville.

“It was a big week with a great victory over Crusaders, a tremendous performance away at Warrenpoint during the week, and another really good performance at Cliftonville last Saturday,” said the Sky Blues boss.