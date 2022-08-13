Rory Hale determined to make up for disappointment

Rory Hale really can’t wait for this weekend’s league opener at Coleraine, as he looks to make up for lost time after missing quite a bit of last season.

Saturday, 13th August 2022, 1:30 pm

As the Reds pushed Linfield all the way for the league title Hale found himself in his own battle for fitness.

For most of the second half of the season the midfielder was unable to train which impacted on his minutes on the pitch.

He is hoping it is a different story this season as Cliftonville aim to go one better this term.

“I can’t wait for this season, because last season was probably the worst season playing wise for me in a lot of years,” he said.

“I’m known for being fit and available for games, but last season stupid niggling injuries kept me out for a lot of the season.

“To be honest from February to May I wasn’t training and only managing to play 55 minutes every week, just to get on the pitch.

“But I have had a really, really good pre-season, I feel very fit and sharp, so I can’t wait for the season to start and make up for some lost time.”

