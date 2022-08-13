Rory Hale determined to make up for disappointment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Reds pushed Linfield all the way for the league title Hale found himself in his own battle for fitness.

For most of the second half of the season the midfielder was unable to train which impacted on his minutes on the pitch.

He is hoping it is a different story this season as Cliftonville aim to go one better this term.

Cliftonville midfielder Rory Hale

“I can’t wait for this season, because last season was probably the worst season playing wise for me in a lot of years,” he said.

“I’m known for being fit and available for games, but last season stupid niggling injuries kept me out for a lot of the season.

“To be honest from February to May I wasn’t training and only managing to play 55 minutes every week, just to get on the pitch.