Hale has been one of the Irish League’s standout players this season, registering double figures in both goals and assists, and rounded off a special campaign with another impressive performance at Windsor Park.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Hale led from the front and it was his pinpoint cross that set up Sam Ashford’s second-half equaliser before younger brother Ronan netted an extra-time brace to seal the Reds’ maiden Irish Cup crown since 1979.

"This is my third full season and we've had three great groups, but unfortunately at the end of every season we've lost two or three key players,” he said. “I'm hoping we can keep them and build on this success.

"This is my sixth winners medal in my career which I'm very proud of, but days like today are great for everybody. I want more...this is what you're in the game for. Qualifying for Europe and challenging at the top of the league is great, but I want trophies and I want more of this."

Ronan – along with each player and member of coaching staff from the Class of 2024 – will be forever remembered in club history as his double helped end almost five decades of hurt at Solitude.

His first, which came less than 60 seconds into extra-time, was an unstoppable effort while the second provided an iconic image of the 25-year-old running free with his arms aloft as he tapped into an empty net after Linfield had committed everyone forward in search of a late equaliser.

"I thought he was super and led the line very well,” reflected older sibling Rory. “I saw him win the majority of headers up against Ben Hall, who is aggressive and likes to win headers.

"What Ronan Hale does with our second goal, not many players in this country can do that and I watch that week in, week out. I'm probably his harshest critic because I know that's what he can do and when he doesn't do it he gets an ear full from me.

"I was shouting for his first goal to pass it to me but he went and put it top bins instead! His second, that's just the confidence he has. That celebration is him enjoying the moment.