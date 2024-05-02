Cliftonville’s Sean Stewart, Rory Hale and Jim Magilton with Linfield’s David Healy, Jamie Mulgrew and Kyle McClean ahead of Saturday's Irish Cup final. PIC: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Hale, who was nominated for the Premiership’s Player of the Year and took his place in the best eleven, has registered double figures in both goals and assists this term, leading from the front as Jim Magilton’s side staged a title charge before drifting away in the final weeks.

If the Solitude outfit are finally to end a well-publicised 45-year wait for competition glory against Linfield at Windsor Park tomorrow, former Aston Villa youth product Hale will undoubtedly have a big role to play alongside the likes of younger brother Ronan.

Both were unused substitutes when Crusaders lifted the famous trophy in 2019 while Rory helped Cliftonville deliver BetMcLean Cup final success against Coleraine two years ago, but admits this is the prize that everyone wants most.

Cliftonville’s Rory Hale with the Irish Cup ahead of Saturday's final against Linfield. PIC: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

"I've won cup finals before, I've four or five to my name, but this would be a special one,” he said. "My dad keeps reminding me he was there in 1979, but he's brought me to three cup finals since and we've lost them all.

"It would be very special if Ronan and I had a big say in delivering the trophy, but as long as we deliver the trophy I don't care who steps up to the plate.

"I couldn't believe the day of pre-sale when people were texting me saying the North Stand was sold out. It just shows how big the Irish Cup is to this club, to North Belfast and the community - this is the Holy Grail for this football club.

"It's always the Irish Cup and people always speak about it being the year it's going to happen, so hopefully we can deliver on the big day."

On his season, Hale added: "It has been brilliant. It's probably been the best season of my career.

"Jim and the backroom staff, Ricky (McCann, strength and conditioning coach) and Skin (Gerard Lyttle, assistant manager), have helped me go from 60/70 minutes to 90 minutes and the big thing is I'm now lasting full games.